US-Außenminister Mike Pompeo trifft Nordkoreas Ex-Geheimdienstchef Kim Yong-chol. "Looking forward to meeting with Kim Yong Chol in New York to discuss Potus potential summit with Chairman Kim", schrieb Pompeo am Mittwoch auf Twitter.

"We are committed to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula", ergänzte der US-Außenminister. Das Treffen zwischen Trump und Kim ist weiterhin für den 12. Juni in Singapur anvisiert - ob es wirklich stattfindet, ist aber noch nicht ganz sicher.