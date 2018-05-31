

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see May results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The manufacturing PMI is expected to hold steady at 51.4, while the non-manufacturing PMI is called unchanged at 54.8.



Japan will release April numbers for industrial production, vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders.



Industrial production is expected to add 1.4 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year after rising 1.4 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year in March.



Vehicle production was up 0.2 percent in March and construction orders sank an annual 40 percent. Housing starts are tipped to slide 8.9 percent on year after falling 8.3 percent a month earlier.



Australia will provide Q1 figures for capital expenditure, plus April data for private sector credit.



Capex is expected to add 1.0 percent after easing 0.2 percent in the three months prior. Credit is tipped to add 0.4 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year after rising 0.5 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year in March.



New Zealand will see May results for the activity outlook and business confidence indexes from ANZ; in April, their scores were +17.8 and -23.4, respectively.



South Korea will release April numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In March, output sank 2.5 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year, while sales advanced 2.7 percent on month and 7.0 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see April figures for retail sales; in March, sales jumped 11.4 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide April data for producer prices; in March, prices were down 0.4 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.



Thailand will release Q1 numbers for current account and April figures for imports, exports and trade balance.



The current account surplus was $12.68 billion in Q4, while imports were worth $19.04 billion and exports were at $22.06 billion in March for a trade surplus of $3.02 billion.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Harvest Festival and for the King's birthday, respectively. The markets will re-open on Monday.



