

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Wednesday tweeted about ABC's decision to cancel its hit sitcom 'Roseanne' after the show's star Roseanne Barr made a racist tweet.



'Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that 'ABC does not tolerate comments like those' made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn't get the call?' Trump tweeted on Wednesday.



Trump indicated that he was disappointed that he did not receive any call from Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger about 'horrible statements' made and said about him on ABC.



Former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett said she received a call from Iger Tuesday informing her of the show's cancellation.



US comedian Roseanne Barr created an uproar after she posted a racist tweet likening African-American Jarrett to an ape. Barr said that Valerie Jarrett was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.



She later apologized to Jarett and to all Americans, however, defended her remarks by saying it was a 'joke' but 'in bad taste'.



'Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,' ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said after canceling the show.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX