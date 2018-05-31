

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Thursday's preliminary reading.



That was well shy of forecasts for 1.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from, the March reading.



On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 2.5 percent - again missing forecasts for 3.6 percent but up from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up slowly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX