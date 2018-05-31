NMS Residential Names 5 Architecturally Stunning Schools in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / NMS Residential recommends their top five choices for Los Angeles schools that every architecture lover must see. The list includes the Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, Emerson College, the Robert F. Kennedy Community School, Marymount Los Angeles and ArtCenter College of Design.

The Ramon C. Cortines School is one of the first schools that an architecture lover should see in Los Angeles. This public high school is located on the previous site of Fort Moore at the corner of Grand Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in downtown Los Angeles and boasts a distinctive architectural style that has brought attention to the facility from far beyond the Los Angeles area.

Controversial in design, the architecture style is bold, unconventional and stunning, a testament to the provocative power of art with interior spaces given a surprisingly rich range of personalities. One of the school's most iconic elements - a tower over the Performing Arts building - can be described as a 'unique and highly-visible sculptural form' which was intended to provide a point of identification and a symbol for arts in the city.

Similarly, the futurist design of the Los Angeles campus of Emerson College boasts two multi-level towers. These towers are bridged together by 10-story square frame. The brainchild of Thom Maybe and his firm Morphosis, Emerson's design has expanded interactive social aspect of education. The facility, which houses both classrooms and residential suites for students, is a masterpiece of both public space and sustainable design.

The third architecturally stunning school to see in Los Angeles is an entire campus comprised of six learning centers that operate as the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools. Built on the previous site of the historically significant Ambassador Hotel - the site of Robert Kennedy's assassination - the school aimed to keep his spirit alive amidst eye-opening architectural cues such as a 40-foot-tall portrait of the slain presidential candidate looming over a central courtyard, murals, plaques and framed black-and-white photos documenting the life and times of Kennedy. In addition, as a nod to the previous old-Hollywood haunt that had also been on site, their theatre is named after and contains design elements eluding to, the Cocoanut Grove.

Stepping away for a moment from sleek and minimalistic design, the fourth pick on the list is Marymount High School, an independent Catholic school for girls that was built in 1923. On this sprawling six- and-a-half-acre campus in Bel Air you would find beautiful Spanish Mission-style buildings, three of which were declared a cultural historic monument in 1982. As with the Ramon C. Cortines School, it is highly recommended that you check with the school to obtain permission before entering its grounds.

Lastly, architecture lovers in Los Angeles should absolutely check out the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena. The Hillside Campus, nicknamed 'the bridge building,' is a dramatic structure conceived of by modernist Craig Ellwood in 1974. It spans an arroyo and a roadway over 175 acres in the Pasadena hills. It has since been designated a local historic landmark and houses undergraduate programs, admin offices and its Graduate Film and Industrial Design programs.

The South Campus, opened in 2004, encompasses three sustainably renovated facilities that include a former World War II aircraft testing facility (the Wind Tunnel) and a former post office.

