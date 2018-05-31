

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, surrendering almost 175 points or 5.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,040-point plateau although it's overdue to find support on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm, with bargain hunting expected amid a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday with broadly based weakness - particularly among the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index plummeted 79.02 points or 2.53 percent to finish at 3,041.44 after trading between 3,041.00 and 3,085.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index skidded 50.37 points or 2.82 percent to end at 1,736.34.



Among the actives, Bank of China dropped 1.83 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.92 percent, Agricultural Bank of China retreated 1.66 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 2.22 percent, Bank of Communications declined 1.97 percent, PetroChina plunged 2.98 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 1.73 percent and China Life plummeted 3.22 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and remained that way, rebounding from weakness in the previous session.



The Dow surged 306.33 points or 1.26 percent to 24,667.78, while the NASDAQ jumped 65.86 points or 0.89 percent and the S&P 500 added 34.15 points or 1.27 percent to 2,724.01.



The strength on Wall Street came as stocks rallied, trimming significant losses from the previous session thanks to bargain hunting. Easing concerns of political turmoil in Italy also supported the markets.



In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by slightly less than expected in May. Also, the Federal Reserve said that U.S. economic activity expanded moderately in late April and early May with few shifts in the pattern of growth.



Crude oil futures surged Wednesday after a report suggesting OPEC will keep its supply quota plan at least through year's end. July WTI oil settled at $68.21/bbl, up $1.48 or 2.2 percent.



Closer to home, China will see May results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs later this morning. The manufacturing PMI is expected to hold steady at 51.4, while the non-manufacturing PMI is called unchanged at 54.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX