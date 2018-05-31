

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Thursday's preliminary reading.



That was well shy of forecasts for 1.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from, the March reading.



On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 2.5 percent - again missing forecasts for 3.6 percent but up from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up slowly.



Production was up for transport equipment, business oriented machinery and fabricated metals, and down for electronic parts and devices, electrical machinery and chemicals.



Shipments were up 1.8 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year.



Industries that contributed to the increase included transport equipment, business oriented machinery and chemicals. They were countered by weakness from paper, electronic parts and plastic products.



Inventories were down 0.4 percent on month and up 1.9 percent on year.



Industries under pressure included business oriented machinery, transport equipment and electrical machinery - while production for iron and steel, fabricated metals and electronic parts was up.



According to the survey of production forecast, production is expected to add 0.3 percent in May and sink 0.8 percent in June.



Industries that are expected to contribute to the increase in May include production machinery, electrical machinery and business oriented machinery.



Industries that are expected to contribute to the decline in June include chemicals, electrical machinery and fabricated metals.



