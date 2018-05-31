

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced that it will not be renewing its office lease in Tampa, Florida and plans to close its Tampa Operations Center in June 2019, consolidating into the firm's two other sites servicing individual investors and retirement plan participants. The remaining locations are owned multi-building campuses in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Currently, about 400 associates work in the Tampa office, with the majority in phone support and other client service roles. Approximately 30 associates with assigned client relationships, including regional relationship managers and members of the retirement plan employee meeting team, will remain in the area working remotely. All other associates are being encouraged to consider relocation by pursuing roles at other sites.



The firm continues to hire in Maryland and Colorado and also plans to transfer approximately 220 positions from Tampa to these locations. Given ongoing efficiency efforts and through the site consolidation, the firm ultimately expects that approximately 150 positions will not be replaced during this period. The firm will provide associates with appropriate resources and dedicated transition support.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX