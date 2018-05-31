

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the United States Food and Drug Administration approved XELJANZ or tofacitinib 10 mg twice-daily or BID for at least eight weeks, followed by XELJANZ 5 mg BID or 10 mg BID, for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S. with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or UC.



XELJANZ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active UC. Use of XELJANZ in combination with biological therapies for UC or with potent immunosuppressants such as azathioprine and cyclosporine is not recommended.



Dose-dependent adverse reactions seen in patients treated with 10 mg BID, in comparison to 5 mg BID, include the following: herpes zoster infections, serious infections, and NMSC.



UC is a chronic and often debilitating inflammatory bowel disease that affects approximately 907,000 people in the U.S. Symptoms of UC can include chronic diarrhea with blood and mucus, abdominal pain and cramping, and weight loss. UC can have a significant effect on work, family and social activities.



