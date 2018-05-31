

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) announced a tentative four-year agreement with CP conductors and locomotive engineers and a five-year agreement with our KVR conductors and locomotive engineers, ending both strikes.



Details of the agreement will be presented to the TCRC membership for ratification. Approximately 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors are represented by the TCRC.



Both parties wish to acknowledge the efforts of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services throughout this process.



