

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's losses, as fears about Italy's political turmoil receded. Investors cheered news that Italy's two anti-establishment parties are making a renewed attempt to form a coalition government and that the country also successfully auctioned five- and ten-year bonds.



The Australian market is advancing following the gains on Wall Street and as higher commodity prices boosted resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 30.30 points or 0.51 percent to 6,015.00, off a high of 6,024.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 32.30 points or 0.53 percent to 6,126.10.



In the banking space, Westpac is rising 0.2 percent, while ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is up almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 2 percent following a jump in iron ore prices for the first time this week.



Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent overnight. Santos is gaining almost 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is higher by almost 2 percent and Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are higher by more than 1 percent each after gold prices edged higher overnight.



Myob Group shares are falling almost 4 percent after the company abandoned a A$180 million bid to acquire the Australian and New Zealand assets of Reckon's Accountant Group, as the regulatory process had taken 'considerably longer' than anticipated.



In economic news, Australia will provide first-quarter figures for capital expenditure, plus April data for private sector credit.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar rebounded against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7571, up from US$0.7506 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is rising, tracking the positive cues from Wall Street as concerns about Italy's political turmoil receded. Nevertheless, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 109.14 points or 0.50 percent to 22,127.66, off a high of 22,175.42 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.1 percent, Panasonic is losing 0.3 percent and Sony is declining almost 1 percent, while Canon is adding 0.4 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent and Honda is adding 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is gaining more than 4 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is gaining almost 8 percent, Shiseido Co. is higher by more than 4 percent and Tokai Carbon is advancing almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Ebara Corp., NTN Corp. and NH Foods are losing more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, industrial production in Japan expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Thursday's preliminary reading. That was well shy of forecasts for 1.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.



Japan will also release April numbers for vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 108 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher.



On Wall Street, stocks rallied Wednesday on bargain hunting, with traders betting that the effects of political turmoil in Italy on the euro zone are manageable. Rebounding crude oil prices also helped, as gains were recorded across the energy sector.



The Dow surged 306.33 points or 1.26 percent to 24,667.78, while the Nasdaq jumped 65.86 points or 0.89 percent to 7,462.45, and the S&P 500 added 34.15 points or 1.27 percent to 2,724.01.



The European markets showed signs of stabilization Wednesday, ending the session with mixed results. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.93 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.75 percent, while the CAC of France fell 0.20 percent.



Crude oil futures surged Wednesday after a report suggesting OPEC will keep its supply quota plan at least through year's end. July WTI oil rose 1.48 or 2.2 percent to settle at $68.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, moving back toward a 4-year high from earlier in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX