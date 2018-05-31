

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is working on an upgraded Pixel smartphone line for this fall, including a model with a nearly edge-to-edge screen, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Alphabet Inc. unit is planning at least two new models, likely to be dubbed the 'Pixel 3' and 'Pixel 3 XL,' the report said. The larger phone is designed with a nearly edge-to-edge screen, except for a thicker bezel known as a chin at the bottom of the phone. The display also will have a notch -- or a cutout -- at the top.



The smaller model will look similar to the Pixel 2 and won't include the notch or edge-to-edge look, the report said.



