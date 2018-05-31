Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will work with Playboy Enterprises Inc. ("Playboy") to develop a digital wallet that will enable the integration of Vice Industry Token ("VIT") into the Playboy.tv web media portal. The combination of Playboy.tv's content with VIT's engagement-monetization technology will allows users to get paid just for watching video content; the Company and Playboy will usher in a new era of media consumption that will enrich viewer engagement, and shift the imbalanced online media power dynamic to benefit the audience. The two companies are also exploring potential additional uses for cryptocurrency-powered businesses in the future.

"We see tremendous value in the VIT, because it embraces the way in which the media world has changed", says Reena Patel, the Chief Operations, Licensing and Media Officer for Playboy. "It went from pay-to-view before the internet, to free-to-view with the internet. Free content was wildly popular at first - but as the internet became saturated with it, it revealed what the true hot commodity was… human attention. VIT recognizes this by paying its users just to watch videos, such as those on Playboy.tv. With BLOC helping to drive this integration, Playboy.tv will be one of the first to ride this wave in an era where human attention is more valuable than ever."

The blockchain on which VIT is built, is designed to allocate a certain percentage of new tokens to be paid to users in exchange for their actions. These actions include watching videos, making comments, and placing votes, such as "likes" and "dislikes". Users of VIT on Playboy.tv will be able to earn VIT tokens for these actions - and they can spend them on the Playboy.tv platform for premium content and subscriptions. Additional uses are being arranged for as well, meaning that the current state of VIT as it relates to Playboy is just the beginning.

Steven Nerayoff, BLOC's Chairman said, "As one of the earliest adopters of blockchain technology, this is a thrilling project to be part of. Most cryptocurrencies fail because they are unable to match up with a real-world use, which resigns them to a fate of being nothing more than an experiment of speculation and baseless hype. In this situation, Playboy specifically benefits from having a cryptocurrency like VIT on its side. This is where investors should be paying attention, because the coins and tokens that go nowhere all have one thing in common - no real-world use. For VIT, being part of Playboy is a huge step in real-world cryptocurrency use that will translate to success."

The Company is currently building a cryptocurrency wallet for Playboy that can hold VIT, making storage and use of the token easy for the user, in a way that integrates with Playboy.tv using an Application Programming Interface ("API"). Users can add VIT tokens to their wallet by earning them on Playboy.tv or they can buy them from an exchange. To spend the tokens on Playboy.tv, there will be native API-based payment processing functionality on the Playboy.tv website, making it even easier to use than a credit card.

"Human attention is a seriously valuable commodity, and media companies these days are too focused on selling ads to realize that", says Shidan Gouran, the President and CEO of BLOC. "Between Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and every other media platform out there, they are all desperate for the limited resource that is human attention. Since Playboy.tv will be able to pay people with VIT just for watching videos, that will pull the platform way ahead of the pack, attracting significantly heightened viewership of Playboy.tv, and the use of VIT."

Playboy announced its integration of VIT in a press release issued earlier this year. The Company is playing a strategic role in planning and executing the integration, leveraging its management's experience with cryptocurrencies and the world of internet entertainment to maximize the output of this relationship. The integration of VIT into Playboy.tv and the wallet is set to be launched before the end of 2018.

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

About Playboy Enterprises Inc.

Playboy is a media and lifestyle brand that publishes Playboy Magazine in the United States, licenses foreign editions around the world, and creates content that is distributed through TV networks, the internet, and other forms of media. Playboy's brand is also licensed worldwide on consumer products in more than 180 countries. Playboy's company website can be seen at www.playboyenterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

