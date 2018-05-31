Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 31/05/2018 / 12:08 UTC+8 *An international medical journal published results of phase II clinical trial of Shineway's Sai Luo Tong, revealing that it may be safe and effective for treating mild to moderate vascular dementia* Recently, "Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions", an international medical journal, published the phase II clinical trial results of Shineway's Sai Luo Tong ("SLT") titled "Efficacy and safety of the compound Chinese medicine Sai Luo Tong in vascular dementia: A randomized clinical trial." The article introduced that no licensed medications are currently available to treat vascular dementia, and after studying patients randomly assigned to experimental groups (SLT 360 mg or 240 mg for groups A and B for 52 weeks, respectively) or placebo group (SLT 360 mg and 240 mg for group C only from weeks 27 to 52, respectively), the results demonstrated that SLT may be safe and effective for treating mild to moderate vascular dementia. "Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions" is a peer-reviewed, open access journal from the Alzheimer's Association, the largest non-profit funder of Alzheimer's research in world, and also the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. It publishes manuscripts describing public health research with the potential for application for disease prevention or clinical therapeutics that bridges the laboratory and clinical settings, and laboratory studies of novel therapeutic interventions and new treatment paradigms. SLT is a modern compound Chinese medicine of Shineway. A total of 340 patients paticipated the 52-week, phase II, randomized, controlled, double-blind, parallel-arm study performed at 16 centers throughout China from March 28, 2013 to February 25, 2014. Currently, SLT is under phase III clinical trials in China and Australia expected to be completed in 2020 and market launch in 2021. A copy of this article can be viewed and downloaded from the following internet link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352873718300076 [1] For more information, please contact Mr. Randy Hung, Director of Investor Relations via email randyhung@shineway.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TOLAFETIUM [2] Document title: An international medical journal published results of phase II clinical trial of Shineway's Sai Luo Tong, revealing that it may be safe and effective for treating mild to moderate vascular dementia 31/05/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ebf621c855b2bb79639499f02598317d&application_id=691193&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1cea44b416a343616a50d7d0a94ca585&application_id=691193&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2018 00:08 ET (04:08 GMT)