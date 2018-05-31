Riffyn, a provider of cloud-based R&D software, announces that Per Falholt and Devendra Deshmukh have joined Riffyn's Advisory Board. Mr. Falholt previously served as the head of Novozymes R&D. Mr. Deshmukh most recently served as the Executive Director of R&D IT at Merck Sharp Dohme.

"We are thrilled to have Per and Devendra join our Advisory Board," noted Dr. Timothy Gardner, Riffyn's Founder/CEO. "As the head of Novozymes R&D, Per was an enthusiastic force for scientific and digital innovation a perspective that translates perfectly to Riffyn's culture and business. Likewise, Devendra brings deep experiences deploying transformative technology solutions in the life sciences industry from his career at Merck, PerkinElmer, CambridgeSoft, and elsewhere."

Mr. Falholt brings 35 years of experience in industrial biotechnology, chemistry, and consumer products. After his sixteen year tenure as head of R&D at Novozymes, he founded Falholt Global Advisory Services A/S. He currently chairs the Board of Governors at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the Science and Engineering Committee of The Danish Academy of Technical Sciences (ATV). He is also a member of the Danfoss A/S Board of Directors.

Mr. Deshmukh brings 25 years of experience in leadership positions in pharmaceutical software, services, and business development. He led strategic technology and operational support for over 4,000 scientists across Merck Research Labs discovery research, preclinical sciences, early development and translational medicine organization. Prior to Merck, he held senior leadership positions in the informatics businesses at CambridgeSoft and PerkinElmer.

Members of Riffyn's Advisory Board contribute to the development of Riffyn's business planning, technical strategy, and corporate development activities related to Riffyn's Scientific Development Environment (SDE). Riffyn SDE software-as-a-service is used by biotech, pharmaceutical, chemical and materials companies to support globally distributed R&D operations and harness machine learning.

About Riffyn

Enterprises seeking digital transformation of their R&D processes are currently impeded by unparalleled data complexity and heterogeneity. Integration of that data for analysis requires laborious and time-consuming manual effort. Riffyn SDE solves the integration problem by automatically annotating and reshaping diverse scientific datasets for machine learning. Riffyn SDE users can shift their efforts away from low-value data management to high-value discovery activities that harness AI, quality-by-design, and visual analytics.

