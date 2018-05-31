FIIG Securities Australia Selects BondIT for the Front Office

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BondIT today announced that leading fixed income house, FIIG Securities, has signed an agreement to use its bond portfolio solution for relationship managers.

BondIT is a bond portfolio solution provider that empowers investment managers and advisors to create and optimise bespoke fixed income portfolios with sophisticated, yet easy-to-use tools powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms.

FIIG Securities is Australia's leading fixed income house with over AUD 10 billion under investment. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Malta, FIIG's team of over 140 employees provides service and support to over 6,000 clients across Australia.

To support the company's substantial growth in the fixed income market, FIIG Securities will adopt BondIT across all front office users to bring efficiency to daily activities including new portfolio construction, investment idea generation, relative value analysis, portfolio monitoring and portfolio optimisation. BondIT will integrate with FIIG Securities' core investment management platform, SimCorp Dimension, providing users with seamless access to all the information needed to provide an enhanced service to FIIG Securities' growing client base.

Etai Ravid, CEO and founder, BondIT, comments: "Over the past year we've built a great working relationship with FIIG and are delighted with their decision to deploy our leading fixed income technology platform to support the growth of their business. FIIG recognises how new technologies are reshaping the investment industry, enabling businesses to scale and ultimately enhancing customer service. We are excited to partner with the team at FIIG to help them realise their growth ambitions."

John Prickett, Chief Operating Officer, FIIG Securities added: "Demand for fixed income, and in particular corporate bonds, is on the rise with more and more investors realising the benefits of corporate bonds as part of a diversified portfolio. The BondIT software will further enhance our offering, pairing the knowledge of our expert team with the latest technology to identify more fixed income opportunities for our clients and help them maximise their investments."

About FIIG Securities

FIIG Securities Limited, which is licensed by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), is Australia's largest specialist fixed-income house.

FIIG has more than $10 billion in assets under advice in its short-term money market, bonds and custody business. The company has Offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane Perth and Malta. For more information about FIIG Securities please visit www.fiig.com.au

About BondIT

BondIT, headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, enables advisors and investment professionals to significantly boost their productivity and trade flows by automating the construction, monitoring, and management of optimised fixed income portfolios. BondIT provides sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, tools backed by proprietary machine learning algorithms, helping customers scale their business, increase productivity, and meet their regulatory and compliance requirements. For more information please visit www.bonditglobal.com.