MMJ International Holdings Seeks FDA Cannabis Therapy Approval For Multiple Sclerosis

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / MMJ International Holdings, the premier medical cannabis research company that is advancing the science of medical marijuana legally through patient clinical trials and research, announced that it is seeking Federal Food & Drug approval for a first-in-human clinical trial for a cannabis based new pharmaceutical drug for multiple sclerosis.

The MMJ Group is focused on collaborative scientific research projects that follows the FDA guidelines to begin its clinical trials to fully explore the potential of cannabis medicine for progressive Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's patients.

Dr. Bianca Weinstock-Guttman, MMJ BioScience's principal investigator is a Professor of Neurology at the State University of New York at Buffalo who serves as Executive Director of the New York State Multiple Sclerosis Consortium. Dr. Weinstock-Guttman will oversee the FDA approved study exploring the potential therapeutic applications of cannabinoids for progressive multiple sclerosis patients.

MMJ BioScience will begin a first dose ranging study comparing pharmaceutical formulation of THC and CBD to placebo. It is expected that the study will demonstrate acceptable tolerable patient doses of the medicine.

Tim Moynahan the company chairman stated "The positive data from this study is important in that it will provide further evidence that our investigational treatment for PPMS, as well as information on its dosing range will be able to assist clinicians with prescribing decisions to address individual patient needs should this medicine be approved for use".

The Company continues to evaluate numerous plant derived cannabinoid medicines and currently has several other planned clinical trials including Huntington's disease. MMJ BioScience will be one of the world's first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drugs once approved by the FDA for the treatment of spasticity and pain due to multiple sclerosis.

In late 2017 MMJ BioScience had submitted an application with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of a new pharmaceutical drug.

