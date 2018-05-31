

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts rose unexpectedly in April, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed Thursday.



Housing starts climbed 0.3 percent year-on-year in April, reversing an 8.3 percent drop in March and confounding expectations for a decline of 8.9 percent. This was the first increase in ten months.



Annualized housing starts rose to 992,000 in April from 895,000 a month ago.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors advanced 4 percent annually, offsetting March's 4 percent decrease.



