Western Selection Plc - Directorate Changes

31stMay 2018

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

('WESTERN' OR THE 'COMPANY')

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

Western, the NEX Exchange Growth Market listed investment company, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jane Dumeresque and Nick Stagg as Non-Executive Directors of the Company with immediate effect.

Jane Dumeresque and Nick Stagg are chartered accountants by qualification and, in their careers, both have been actively involved and experienced in the financial services industry, investment management and the development of small companies.

Jane Dumeresque, 59, qualified as a chartered accountant in 1983 with KPMG before spending 4 years in corporate finance with City based corporate stockbroker and research firm, Citicorp Scrimgeour Vickers. After leaving Citicorp Scrimgeour she subsequently took up executive roles in asset management and financial services with Gordon House Securities, JD Capital Management Limited, Principal Investment Management Limited and Lawshare Limited and from 2006 to 2009 Mrs Dumeresque served as Group Finance Director of AIM-listed financial services group, Syndicate Asset Management plc (now Ashcourt Rowan plc). In recent years she was Finance Director with AIM-listed AFC Energy PLC, a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Japaninvest Group plc (before its acquisition by Haitong International Holdings (UK) Limited) and latterly she was CEO of Folk2Folk Limited, an FCA regulated alternative finance lender.

Nick Stagg, 58, qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in 1984 and, after leaving KPMG, joined London Shop PLC as CFO. In 1989, he became involved with the commercial property sector firstly as CFO of B &C Properties Limited and then as a director and subsequently Group Managing Director of Lambert Smith Hampton plc (formerly Herring Baker Harris Group plc), then one of the largest UK property consultancies, which he subsequently grew by acquisition and then led to a full listing on the London Stock Exchange. Mr Stagg subsequently spent three years as Managing Director of W S Atkins PLC with responsibility for its overseas operations in 22 countries. In 2001 he joined fully listed corporate stockbrokers, Teather & Greenwood Holdings plc firstly as a director, then Chief Operating Officer and subsequently as CEO, taking responsibility for its development into a small investment bank and its subsequent sale to an international investment bank, Landsbanki Islands hf, which subsequently sold its international operations, including Teather & Greenwood Holdings, to Icelandic banking group, Straumur-Burdaras. In October 2009 Mr Stagg joined the board of MCG plc, an international consultancy group where he is now Executive Chairman.

David Marshall, Chairman of Western, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Jane Dumeresque and Nick Stagg to the Board of Western. Since last year, we have been looking not only to strengthen the Board in terms of numbers of directors but also to ensure that the Board has the right mix of skills, diversity and experience to enable us to meet the Company's objectives and take the business of Western forward. Jane and Nick add new and complementary skills and significant financial and investment experience to the Board and with the now enlarged Western team I'm very confident of developing our investment business and the Company's future prospects."

Jane Dumeresque commented:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of Western Selection at an exciting point in their development. I look forward to working with the Board and together identifying new and interesting investment opportunities for Western".

Nick Stagg commented:

"I am looking forward to joining the board of Western and working with my fellow Directors to add value to the company".

Neither Jane Dumeresque nor Nick Stagg have any shareholdings in Western.

Jane Grace Dumeresque, aged 59, currently holds or has held the following directorships

and partnerships in the last five years:

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships J D Capital Management Limited Folk2Folk Limited (including Folk Group Limited, Folk Nominee Limited and Folk (UK) Limited) Manteion Limited Haitong International Holdings (UK) Limited (which acquired JapanInvest Group PLC in November 2014) AFC Energy PLC Furnace Wood Road Fund Association Limited

There are no disclosures relating to Jane Dumeresque as a director of the Company which are required pursuant to Paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 to the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

Nicholas Simon Stagg, aged 58, currently holds or has held the following directorships

and partnerships in the last five years:

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships Management Consulting Group PLC Kurt Salmon UKI Limited (In Liquidation) MCG Company No 1 Limited Alexander Proudfoot Company of Europe Limited (Dissolved) MCG Company No 4 Limited Viaduct Consulting Limited (Dissolved) Management Consulting Group Holdings LLC MCG Overseas Holdings Limited (Dissolved) MCG TSA Holdco LLC MCG BV (formerly Kurt Salmon Associates BV (NL) MCG Overseas Holdings BV (NL) MCG Holdings Netherlands BV (NL) Management Consulting Group Overseas Limited Alexander Proudfoot Europe SA (Belgium) Alexander Proudfoot France SAS Alexander Proudfoot GmbH (Austria) Alexander Proudfoot GmbH (Germany) Alexander Proudfoot Services GmbH (Germany) Alexander Proudfoot South Africa (Pty) Ltd Alexander Proudfoot Africa (Pty) Ltd Alexander Proudfoot Company Alexander Proudfoot Consulting (Shanghai) Ltd Alexander Proudfoot Inc. Alexander Proudfoot (Europe) Limited Proudfoot Trustees Limited Proudfoot (Netherlands) BV (NL) Proudfoot (Malaysia) SDN BHD Proudfoot (Singapore) Pte Ltd Ineum Consulting Pty Ltd (Australia) Kurt Salmon Associates Limited Shinetrip Limited

Pursuant to Paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 to the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers, the following disclosures are made in relation to the appointment of Mr. Nick Stagg as a director of the Company:

Mr Stagg was a director of the following companies which were dissolved following creditors' voluntary liquidations as part of the administration of the British & Commonwealth Holdings PLC group:

B&C Properties (Management) Limited - dissolved 7 th May 1995; Mr Stagg remained a director on the dissolution date.

B&C Properties (No 1) Limited - dissolved 7 th May 1995; Mr Stagg resigned as a director on 10 th January 1995.

B&C Properties (Developments) Limited - dissolved 11 th August 1995. Mr Stagg resigned as a director on 10 th January 1995.

Mr. Stagg was a director of Teathers Limited which entered into administration in October 2008 (and has since been dissolved) and a director of Landsbanki Securities (UK) Holdings plc (formerly Teather & Greenwood Holdings plc) which entered into liquidation in May 2010 as part of the winding up procedure of Landsbanki Islands hf. Mr Stagg was a director of certain other subsidiaries of the Teather & Greenwood group, namely Bridgewell Limited, Bridgewell Group Limited and Escalon Investments Limited which entered into liquidation and were subsequently dissolved as part of the winding up procedure for Landsbanki Islands hf.

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this this Announcement.

