All Star Minerals Plc - Final Results

All Star Minerals Plc (the "Company")

Final Results

The Company hereby notifies shareholders that the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 have now been approved by the Company's board.

Summary Financial Statements are set out below. A full copy of the Annual Report will be available shortly on the Company's website, www.allstarminerals.co.uk.

REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS - Chairman's Statement

The past twelve months have been a period in which the Company has witnessed continued positive momentum by reviewing potential transactions and working towards finding a suitable transaction. All Star was able to raise capital and extend existing Convertible Loan Notes during the period under review.

The board of All Star has continued to review options as to how best advance the Company.

During the period, the board held meetings with various organisations to see what opportunities may be available. Going forward, discussions will continue to be held and it is hoped that a suitable transaction will be identified in due course.

As a Company with a listing on the NEX Exchange Growth Market, our access to capital is predominantly through UK investors, whether that be private client brokers or sophisticated and high net worth individuals. This funding route has continued to be a very tough environment for raising capital during the past twelve months. In spite of this, All Star successfully raised money during the period under review, which enabled the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and pay creditors.

The Company's principal asset since relinquishing and selling its Australian assets is its shareholding in investee company, NQ Minerals Plc ("NQ"). Throughout 2017, All Star continued holding 5,519,545 shares in the NQ, which equated to 3.29% ownership as at the start of 2017.

The shareholding was valued at £441,564 at 31 December 2017. However, given the newsflow and updates provided by NQ including the intention to move onto the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market instead of the proposed Standard List, the board of All Star looks forward to the performance of its investment over the course of 2018. NQ's shares are currently trading at 13.75 pence/share valuing the Company's investment at £758,937.

CORPORATE

On a further positive note during the period, All Star extended the maturity of Convertible Loan Notes in issue and raised £124,500 through the issue of new ordinary shares. As covered in detail above, the equity story continued to be developed in our investee company, NQ Minerals Plc.

This has continued to be worthy of the patience and loyalty shown by All Star as a significant shareholder owning more than 3% of the Company. The future of NQ continues to look attractive with the board of All Star remaining highly encouraged about the outlook over the next six to twelve months.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the 12 month period to 31 December 2017 shows a loss after taxation of £175,026 (2016: loss of £186,933). The decrease in value of NQ Minerals' shares and general corporate overheads meant that the Company recorded a loss for the period.

The basic loss per share from continuing operations was 0.02p (2016: loss per share of 0.02p).

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FACING THE COMPANY

The principal risks faced by the Company are as follows:

- The ability to raise sufficient funds to continue to execute the Company's strategy; and



- The performance of the investment in NQ Minerals plc which is an overseas mining and exploration company.

OUTLOOK

I believe that All Star could be enhanced through a number of different means. The part or complete disposal of the NQ shareholding may mean a balance sheet transformation. If that was to occur, then potentially there would be a significant amount of cash that would be utilised towards a single or multiple transactions. This would completely change the current corporate structure of the Company and benefit shareholders.

However, in the interim the Company's working capital position still requires careful management.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow board members, shareholders and our advisers for their continued support and patience over the past twelve months. In what overall has been another pleasing period, the Company has continued with its transition and is shaping for the future.

Tomas Nugent

Executive Chairman

31 May 2018

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

2017 2016 £ £ Administrative expenses (149,026) (133,335) Fair value movement: available for sale investments - (27,598) Finance costs (26,000) (26,000) LOSS BEFORE TAX (175,026) (186,933) Income tax expense - -

LOSS FOR THE YEAR

(175,026) (186,933) 2017 2016 £ £ LOSS PER SHARE expressed in pence per share Basic

Diluted (0.02)

(0.02) (0.02)

(0.02)

£ £ LOSS FOR THE YEAR (175,026) (186,933) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value movement: available for sale investments

Less: impairment loss included in profit or loss



27,598

-



(289,961)

27,598 27,598 (262,363) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR (147,428) (449,296)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Issued capital

£ Share premium

£ Other reserves

£ Accumulated losses

£ Total equity

£ Balance at 1 January 2017 410,369 1,646,674 720,452 (2,717,968) 59,527 Comprehensive income for the year Loss for the year - - - (175,026) (175,026) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:



Fair value movement:

available for sale

investments











-











-











27,598











-











27,598

Total comprehensive income for the year -



- -



- 27,598



27,598 -



(175,026) 27,598



(147,428) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issue of shares 18,064 126,936 - - 145,000 Balance at 31 December 2017 428,433 1,773,610 748,050 (2,892,994) 57,099

Issued capital

£ Share premium

£ Other reserves

£ Accumulated losses

£ Total equity

£ Balance at 1 January 2016 394,240 1,539,402 982,815 (2,531,035) 385,422 Total comprehensive income for the year Loss for the year - - - (186,933) (186,933) Other comprehensive income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:



Fair value movements on

available for sale

investments - - (289,961) - (289,961) Less: impairment loss

Included in profit

or loss - - 27,598 - 27,598

Total comprehensive income for the year -



- -



- (262,363)



(262,363) -



(186,933) (262,363)



(449,296) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issue of shares 16,129 107,272 - - 123,401 Balance at 31 December 2016 410,369 1,646,674 720,452 (2,717,968) 59,527

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

2017 2016 £ £ ASSETS NON CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment - - - - CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables - 2,811 Cash and cash equivalents 39,086 20,785 Available for sale financial assets 441,564 413,966 480,650 437,562 TOTAL ASSETS 480,650 437,562 EQUITY

ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES Issued share capital 428,433 410,369 Share premium 1,773,610 1,646,674 Other Reserves (per SOCIE) 748,050 720,452 Accumulated losses (2,892,994) (2,717,968) TOTAL EQUITY 57,099 59,527 CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings 153,210 147,710 Trade and other payables 270,341 230,325 423,551 378,035 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 480,650 437,562

CASHFLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017