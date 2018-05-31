THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

For immediate release 31 May 2018

FirstGroup plc

Directorate change

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that Tim O'Toole is stepping down from the Board and his position as Chief Executive today with immediate effect. The Board has asked Wolfhart Hauser to become Executive Chairman to which he has agreed until such time as a successor is appointed. Matthew Gregory will be appointed Interim Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect, and will also continue his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer. The process to select a new Chief Executive is underway.

Commenting, FirstGroup Chairman Wolfhart Hauser said:

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Tim for his distinguished leadership of the company since 2010. During that time the Group has reinvested in its businesses, restored free cash generation and substantially strengthened its balance sheet. The Group is now a more stable and resilient enterprise, with a growing ability to capitalise on its leading positions in diverse transport markets."

Tim O'Toole said:

"The time is right for me to step aside. Today's results clear the way for the new approach sought by our Chairman and the Board. I should like to thank the 100,000 employees who work so hard to deliver for our customers every day. It has been a privilege to work with them."

