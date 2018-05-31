Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin

SGCC is updating its optical network from an SDH network based 10Gbs to a packet/OTN network based on a 10Gbs and beyond foundation

Higher capacity network is required due to growth of services in SGCC's integrated data network

Based on the Nokia 1830 PSS packet/OTN multilayer switching platform, the new network will provide improved capacity, efficiency and reliability in support of SGCC's smart grid deployments in Beijing and Tianjin

31 May 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia's Chinese subsidiary, Nokia Shanghai Bell (NSB), has won the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) optical transport network (OTN) project. The deployment will cover SGCC Beijing and Tianjin and will help SGCC to smoothly evolve the transport network from 10Gb/s to beyond 100Gb/s, based on Nokia's in-house innovative PSE chipset.

The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) constructs and operates power grids providing power to over 1.1 billion people in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, covering 88 percent of China. With a mission to provide safer, cleaner and a more economical and sustainable power supply, SGCC is improving its production and management process. An upgraded optical transport network for support of integrated data network and operations network services is a key step, meeting growing bandwidth capacity demands and paving the way for future smart grid developments. This project follows the successful deployment of a similar optical network by Nokia Shanghai Bell in Hebei, which currently serves 100 million customers of SGCC Jibei.

The Nokia 1830 PSS-32 platform is at the core of the new SGCC optical transport network. The 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) portfolio consists of platforms optimized for varying optical network deployment environments ranging from interconnecting data centers to efficiently scaling large metro, regional and long-haul optical networks. Each platform leverages common software, hardware, management and control to offer seamless operations across the portfolio.

The Nokia 1830 PSS-32 also provides intelligent and reliable network control and restoration through distributed GMPLS and/or centralized SDN control options for improved network capacity, efficiency, reliability and service deployment velocity. This will enable SGCC to deliver high availability services rapidly, reduce network operating costs and extend network lifecycles.

Zhang Huijian, Vice-General Manager of SGCC Tianjin Electric Information & Communication Corporation, said: "The new OTN network can provide better technology support for communications, deliver higher level of security and reliability for the power grid, and raise operational efficiency, while improving the business environment to help us deliver better services to our customers. We are pleased to be working with Nokia, which has advanced optical/IP technologies and provides high-quality and professional services to support us in this project."

Jin Jian, Executive Vice President at Nokia Shanghai Bell, Head of Enterprise & Public Sector, said, "We are very happy to be working again with SGCC to improve its core network, this time in Beijing and Tianjin. The new network will not only meet its capacity needs but will also improve efficiency and support a wide range of technologies that will be required as it make its electrical grid smarter."

About SGCC

State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) constructs and operates power grids as its core business. As a super-large state-owned enterprise crucial to national energy security and economic lifeline, its mission is to provide safer, cleaner, and more economical and sustainable power supply. SGCC operates as a group with RMB 536.3 billion registered capital and 1.72 million employees. SGCC provides power to over 1.1 billion people in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, covering 88% of the national territory. As the largest utility in the world, SGCC has a stable ranking at #2 on the Fortune Global 500.

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia/)

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900 Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

