

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's economic growth eased in the three months ended March, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced 3.6 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, slower than the 5.0 percent rise in the previous quarter.



During the third quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 4.2 percent.



The seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP grew by 3.8 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



For the fifth quarter in row, one of the main contributors to economic growth was construction. It was followed by transportation and storage, which had its largest contribution in six years.



On a quarterly basis, the seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP contracted slightly by 0.1 percent in the March quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX