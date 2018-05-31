

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday as Italian worries abated and the White House said that preparations for the highly anticipated June 12 summit in Singapore are going well.



The dollar eased from 6-1/2 month highs hit earlier this week and Asian stock markets rebounded from a two-month trough as Italy renewed attempts to form a populist coalition.



Elsewhere, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has insisted he would not resign ahead of Friday's no-confidence vote in the Madrid parliament.



Gold edged higher and the dollar dipped against major currencies while July WTI oil inched down slightly after climbing more than 2 percent overnight on a report suggesting OPEC will keep its supply quota plan at least through year's end.



In economic releases, a gauge of Chinese factory activity hit an eight-month high in May and the country's services sector activity also expanded while Japanese industrial output figures for April came in well short of expectations.



Closer home, U.K. consumer sentiment improved more-than-expected in May, survey data from market research group GfK revealed.



The consumer sentiment index rose 2 points to -7 in May while analysts expected it to improve marginally to -8.



Euro area inflation data for May is slated for release later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rallied as bond yields turned higher, crude oil prices rebounded and investors hoped that Italy would be able to avoid a new round of elections.



On the data front, revised GDP figures, the Fed's Beige Book report and private sector employment numbers painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 climbed around 1.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9 percent.



European markets also recovered from a sharp selloff in the previous session on Wednesday, with underlying sentiment helped by a rebound in Italian stocks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 0.3 percent. The German DAX gained 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.2 percent.



