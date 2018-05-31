

LONDON, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, provides the following update on its block listing, pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, regarding its existing block listing arrangements, put in place from 29 July 2016:



+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Verona Pharma plc | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |2016 Warrant Shares | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Period of return: |From 1 December 2017 to 31 May 2018 | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |12,446,370 Ordinary Shares of 5 | |scheme(s) from previous return: |pence each | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block | | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last Review (if any increase | | |has been applied for): |Nil | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities | | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period |Nil | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |12,446,370 Ordinary Shares of 5 | |issued/allotted at end of period: |pence each | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Number and class of share(s) (amount of | | |stock/debit securities) originally | | |admitted and the Date of Admission: |10,262,879 on 29 July 2016 | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+------------------------------+---------------------+ | Name of contact: | Claire Poll | +------------------------------+---------------------+ | Telephone number of contact: | +44 (0)20 3283 4200 | +------------------------------+---------------------+



ENDS



For further information, please contact:



Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200



Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer info@veronapharma.com



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and UK Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600



Stewart Wallace / Jonathan Senior / Ben Maddison



About Verona Pharma plc



Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Verona Pharma plc via GlobeNewswire



BYW2KH8R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX