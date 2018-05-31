

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) announced it will establish a new global Building Products division effective 1 January 2019, bringing together its Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution and Americas Products divisions. The new division will be headed by Keith Haas (currently President, Americas Products). David Dillon (currently President, Europe Lightside & Distribution) will assume a new role of President, Global Strategy & Business Development.



CRH plc said it is targeting to improve EBITDA margin by 300 basis points by 2021. The Group has initiated a strategic review of Europe Distribution business, focused on improving the margins and returns of the business, as well as exploring other strategic options.



