Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Final Results and Notice of AGM 31-May-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 May 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Final Results and Notice of AGM Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the venture builder, investor and adviser to early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2017. Strategy Highlights · Transformational year as Coinsilium successfully transitioned from a pure investor in early-stage blockchain technology startups to a venture builder and token sale adviser · Launched its Advisory Services for Token Generation Events ("TGE's") · Expanded its advisory services capacity with the 30% acquisition of StartupToken Limited, a blockchain startup accelerator providing advisory and promotional services to technology startups and companies looking to issue tokens via TGE's · Circa USD500m in token sales generated by Coinsilium's advisory clients to date, providing the Group with significant fee income and making its Advisory Services cash generative in its first year · Established Terrastream Limited ("Terrastream"), a blockchain-powered platform for token-based funding alternatives based in Gibraltar · Post period end, and due to the considerable growth in its digital token Advisory Services, the Group is in the process of establishing a private fund, located in Gibraltar, to manage all digital tokens granted to and earned by Coinsilium Financial summary · Revenue increased by 181% to GBP586,263 (2016: GBP208,627) · Total Comprehensive Income* of GBP679,633 (2016: loss of GBP896,552) · Profit for the period from continuing operations GBP121,345 (2016: loss of GBP738,065) · Profit per share of GBP0.001 (2016: loss per share of GBP0.01) · Available for sale financial assets amounted to GBP1.1m at 31 December 2017 (31 December 2016: GBP1.1m) · Successful fundraising totalling GBP1.57m in four tranches in 2017 · USD$5.34m** in digital assets held and to be received · As at 31 December 2017 cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP1,396,070 (31 December 2016: GBP99,641) * Total Comprehensive Income includes unrealised fair value gains and losses on available for sale financial assets and digital assets ** Total value of digital assets as of 23 January 2018 The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend. Token Generating Events Advisory Services · Advised 10 companies on their TGE's in 2017, 6 of which were successfully completed in 2017 and 3 completed post period · Companies which Coinsilium has advised and which completed their TGE before 31 December 2017 included: Blox (formerly known as Coindash), a platform which enables cryptocurrency investors to manage and analyse their crypto assets portfolio and share insights about the cryptocurrency market; Indorse, a blockchain-powered decentralised social network for professionals; DomRaider, a blockchain to enable organization and participation in auctions in a transparent, reliable, adaptable and interoperable way; Gimli, the first decentralised wagering solution for eSports on the blockchain; HDAC, a new blockchain to offer a wide range of capabilities to ensure reliable connection and secured processing between devices; ICON aims to build a decentralized network that allows independent blockchains with different governances to transact with one another without intermediaries. Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, said: "We are delighted with the excellent progress Coinsilium has made in 2017. In the second half of the year, we launched our Token Advisory Services division which quickly became revenue generative. We continued investing in exciting blockchain technology companies with equity stakes acquired in Blox and Indorse and we launched Terrastream, our subsidiary in Gibraltar, to develop a token-based alternative funding solution for companies in the natural resource extraction industry. Looking ahead, the momentum seen in 2017 has accelerated at the start of 2018 as demand for our advisory services continues unabated and our portfolio of investee companies continues to strengthen. Coinsilium continues to work with leading projects across the various industry sectors including healthcare, social media, adtech and more. Coinsilium is one of the pioneers in this fast growing market and is well positioned to leverage its expertise, contacts and know-how to build a foundation for long term growth." Notice of Annual General Meeting NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Coinsilium Group Limited will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD at 10.00 BST on 2 July 2018. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://www.coinsilium.com/ [1] The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [2] Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100 Luther Pendragon Ltd (Media Relations) Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Operational Review The year to the 31 December 2017 was transformational for the blockchain technology sector and for Coinsilium in particular. The blockchain technology sector also caught the attention of the wider market largely due to the surge in valuations of cryptocurrencies in the second half of the year. Coinsilium was able to take advantage of these conducive conditions as a result of the board's high industry profile and experience, thereby consolidating its first mover position to capitalise on some significant opportunities in the emerging Digital Token space. This has been evidenced by the exponential growth of Coinsilium's newly created Advisory Services division which, since its launch in July 2017, has signed 10 advisory clients and is credited with most of the revenue generated during the reporting period of GBP586,263 (Consulting revenues 2016: GBP208,627). The Group has taken significant steps through the year to position itself at the forefront of the burgeoning Token sector, supporting some innovative projects through their Token Generation Events ('TGE'), often referred to as Initial Coin Offerings ("ICO's"). It has done so by establishing itself as one of the 'go to' providers of advisory services with a proven industry track record. During the period Coinsilium increased its capacity to meet the growing demand of its Token Advisory Services with the 30% acquisition of StartupToken Limited, a complementary business which is aligned with the Company's strategy of leveraging its first-mover advantage in the blockchain technology sector to provide advisory services to companies targeting TGE's. · Post period, the Company strengthened its management team with the appointment of Richard Lloyd, as Mining Industry Sector Advisor to Terrastream and expanded its advisory team to support the business in its growth trajectory. In addition, Coinsilium announced the establishment of its own private fund to manage all digital tokens granted to and earned by Coinsilium. Token Advisory Services Coinsilium's Token Advisory Services formed a key part in the Coinsilium's business strategy as the Group established itself with a proven track record of advising multiple successful TGE's. TGE's are being utilised across a broad range of industries and Coinsilium has advised companies in the education, healthcare, mobile advertising, social media, trading and investing, payments and Internet of Things ("IOT") sectors. The second half of 2017 was a particularly active period for Coinsilium's 'Token Economy' related investment activities and advisory services division and the Company has now firmly established a strong industry reputation for supporting some notably successful TGE's such as ICON Foundation which collected ETH 150,000 as announced on 17 September 2017 and HDAC Technology AG which announced a combined pre-sale and TGE of $258m (in bitcoin equivalent at TGE completion day's rate) on 22 December 2017. After announcing completion of its private pre-sale of ETH 3,956 on 23 December 2017, Dether Limited reached its target token sale amount of 15,000 ETH on 9 February 2018 . Dether credits its successful token sale to the exposure and profile it received during a worldwide tour which included the StartupToken Asia Tour in October 2017. StartupToken is also an advisor to Dether. The Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange ('GBX'), advised by Coinsilium, sold 'Rock Tokens' ("RKT") worth US$27m in its token sale which closed on 8 February 2018, with a total of 258.56 million RKT, representing US $21 million, distributed in the GBX pre-sale which concluded in December 2017, and 60

May 31, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)