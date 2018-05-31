DJ Final Results and Notice of AGM

31 May 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Final Results and Notice of AGM Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the venture builder, investor and adviser to early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2017. Strategy Highlights · Transformational year as Coinsilium successfully transitioned from a pure investor in early-stage blockchain technology startups to a venture builder and token sale adviser · Launched its Advisory Services for Token Generation Events ("TGE's") · Expanded its advisory services capacity with the 30% acquisition of StartupToken Limited, a blockchain startup accelerator providing advisory and promotional services to technology startups and companies looking to issue tokens via TGE's · Circa USD500m in token sales generated by Coinsilium's advisory clients to date, providing the Group with significant fee income and making its Advisory Services cash generative in its first year · Established Terrastream Limited ("Terrastream"), a blockchain-powered platform for token-based funding alternatives based in Gibraltar · Post period end, and due to the considerable growth in its digital token Advisory Services, the Group is in the process of establishing a private fund, located in Gibraltar, to manage all digital tokens granted to and earned by Coinsilium Financial summary · Revenue increased by 181% to GBP586,263 (2016: GBP208,627) · Total Comprehensive Income* of GBP679,633 (2016: loss of GBP896,552) · Profit for the period from continuing operations GBP121,345 (2016: loss of GBP738,065) · Profit per share of GBP0.001 (2016: loss per share of GBP0.01) · Available for sale financial assets amounted to GBP1.1m at 31 December 2017 (31 December 2016: GBP1.1m) · Successful fundraising totalling GBP1.57m in four tranches in 2017 · USD$5.34m** in digital assets held and to be received · As at 31 December 2017 cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP1,396,070 (31 December 2016: GBP99,641) * Total Comprehensive Income includes unrealised fair value gains and losses on available for sale financial assets and digital assets ** Total value of digital assets as of 23 January 2018 The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend. Token Generating Events Advisory Services · Advised 10 companies on their TGE's in 2017, 6 of which were successfully completed in 2017 and 3 completed post period · Companies which Coinsilium has advised and which completed their TGE before 31 December 2017 included: Blox (formerly known as Coindash), a platform which enables cryptocurrency investors to manage and analyse their crypto assets portfolio and share insights about the cryptocurrency market; Indorse, a blockchain-powered decentralised social network for professionals; DomRaider, a blockchain to enable organization and participation in auctions in a transparent, reliable, adaptable and interoperable way; Gimli, the first decentralised wagering solution for eSports on the blockchain; HDAC, a new blockchain to offer a wide range of capabilities to ensure reliable connection and secured processing between devices; ICON aims to build a decentralized network that allows independent blockchains with different governances to transact with one another without intermediaries. Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, said: "We are delighted with the excellent progress Coinsilium has made in 2017. In the second half of the year, we launched our Token Advisory Services division which quickly became revenue generative. We continued investing in exciting blockchain technology companies with equity stakes acquired in Blox and Indorse and we launched Terrastream, our subsidiary in Gibraltar, to develop a token-based alternative funding solution for companies in the natural resource extraction industry. Looking ahead, the momentum seen in 2017 has accelerated at the start of 2018 as demand for our advisory services continues unabated and our portfolio of investee companies continues to strengthen. Coinsilium continues to work with leading projects across the various industry sectors including healthcare, social media, adtech and more. Coinsilium is one of the pioneers in this fast growing market and is well positioned to leverage its expertise, contacts and know-how to build a foundation for long term growth." Notice of Annual General Meeting NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Coinsilium Group Limited will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD at 10.00 BST on 2 July 2018. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://www.coinsilium.com/ [1] The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [2] Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100 Luther Pendragon Ltd (Media Relations) Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Operational Review The year to the 31 December 2017 was transformational for the blockchain technology sector and for Coinsilium in particular. The blockchain technology sector also caught the attention of the wider market largely due to the surge in valuations of cryptocurrencies in the second half of the year. Coinsilium was able to take advantage of these conducive conditions as a result of the board's high industry profile and experience, thereby consolidating its first mover position to capitalise on some significant opportunities in the emerging Digital Token space. This has been evidenced by the exponential growth of Coinsilium's newly created Advisory Services division which, since its launch in July 2017, has signed 10 advisory clients and is credited with most of the revenue generated during the reporting period of GBP586,263 (Consulting revenues 2016: GBP208,627). The Group has taken significant steps through the year to position itself at the forefront of the burgeoning Token sector, supporting some innovative projects through their Token Generation Events ('TGE'), often referred to as Initial Coin Offerings ("ICO's"). It has done so by establishing itself as one of the 'go to' providers of advisory services with a proven industry track record. During the period Coinsilium increased its capacity to meet the growing demand of its Token Advisory Services with the 30% acquisition of StartupToken Limited, a complementary business which is aligned with the Company's strategy of leveraging its first-mover advantage in the blockchain technology sector to provide advisory services to companies targeting TGE's. · Post period, the Company strengthened its management team with the appointment of Richard Lloyd, as Mining Industry Sector Advisor to Terrastream and expanded its advisory team to support the business in its growth trajectory. In addition, Coinsilium announced the establishment of its own private fund to manage all digital tokens granted to and earned by Coinsilium. Token Advisory Services Coinsilium's Token Advisory Services formed a key part in the Coinsilium's business strategy as the Group established itself with a proven track record of advising multiple successful TGE's. TGE's are being utilised across a broad range of industries and Coinsilium has advised companies in the education, healthcare, mobile advertising, social media, trading and investing, payments and Internet of Things ("IOT") sectors. The second half of 2017 was a particularly active period for Coinsilium's 'Token Economy' related investment activities and advisory services division and the Company has now firmly established a strong industry reputation for supporting some notably successful TGE's such as ICON Foundation which collected ETH 150,000 as announced on 17 September 2017 and HDAC Technology AG which announced a combined pre-sale and TGE of $258m (in bitcoin equivalent at TGE completion day's rate) on 22 December 2017. After announcing completion of its private pre-sale of ETH 3,956 on 23 December 2017, Dether Limited reached its target token sale amount of 15,000 ETH on 9 February 2018 . Dether credits its successful token sale to the exposure and profile it received during a worldwide tour which included the StartupToken Asia Tour in October 2017. StartupToken is also an advisor to Dether. The Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange ('GBX'), advised by Coinsilium, sold 'Rock Tokens' ("RKT") worth US$27m in its token sale which closed on 8 February 2018, with a total of 258.56 million RKT, representing US $21 million, distributed in the GBX pre-sale which concluded in December 2017, and 60

Advisory clients with a TGE either completed or to be completed post period fall within these sectors: Sector Advisory Clients Education Tutellus - the largest online educational collaborative platform in the Spanish-speaking world using 'reward tokens' to incentivise, students, teachers and companies interacting with the platform. Healthcare MedicalChain - a platform using blockchain technology to securely store and share electronic health records. TrustedHealth -a decentralised global network of doctors, specialists and other healthcare service providers, connecting patients around the world with the right expertise and services for their specific condition. Payments Dether - a peer-to-peer ecosystem of crypto buyers, sellers and physical shops. Exchanges GBX - The Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange ('GBX') - a subsidiary of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange - aims to be the world's first regulated institutional grade exchange to support token sales. Trading Bundle Network - Bundle Network aims to provide support services for the trading of multiple digital assets, easing the transaction process to trade quickly, safely, and efficiently. Infrastructure FANTOM - First DAG-based protocol to integrate smart contract functionality and aiming to offer enterprise-level clients the functionality and scalability required to accelerate mainstream adoption of DLT. Adtech PLACTAL - the first Dapp to be built on the EOS blockchain by a Korean technology development team, providing a data-driven decentralised mobile game advertising platform, connecting game companies and gamers in a direct and cost-efficient manner, without the need for intermediaries. StartupToken Coinsilium acquired a 30% equity stake in Gibraltar-based StartupToken Limited ("StartupToken"), a provider of accelerator and advisory services to technology start-ups and companies looking to undertake TGEs, in November 2017. The investment is aligned with Coinsilium's strategy of leveraging its first-mover advantage in the blockchain technology sector to provide advisory services to companies targeting a TGE. To date StartupToken has been on a number of global tours including three in Asia, one in Europe and one in the US. As a result of the acquisition the two companies are able to provide an expanded range of services to advisory clients including: Consulting, Marketing & Event Services, Token Modelling, White Paper Drafting, Acceleration Services, Roadshows, Media, Training. Investee Companies Update Consentio Consentio leverages blockchain technologies to streamline trade finance processes and transform the way businesses transact and secure payments of physical goods. Consentio partners with regulated payment platforms to hold the funds. Throughout the shipment of physical goods, official digital certificates are used. Smart contracts are designed to validate specific milestones such as shipping (proof of shipping); inventory and audits; delivery (proof of delivery). Factom Factom builds blockchain technology tools that maintain a permanent, time-stamped record of data. These tools can be used in enterprise software to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security, compliance and governance issues. Factom began with the idea that unchangeable data and audit trails are the foundation for supporting the enterprise markets in the use of Blockchain technology. Over the last two years, Factom has been working on confidential projects with clients such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Factom's mortgage industry-focused solution 'Harmony' is currently being successfully marketed to major corporates in this space. Factom has not released any client names using its Harmony solution at present time but they are likely to make some of this information public in 2018. Milestone3 ("Factom M3") is the final milestone for the Factom Blockchain Protocol as outlined in its white paper. Using a distributed consensus model that combines elements of proof of stake, proof of usage and additional anchoring to provide proof of work, the Factom network is able to balance power within the system, disallowing people to gain 51% of power to then control the network. M3 is a "Federated" version of the Factom network (previous federated version was known as "M2"). The first version Factom "Genesis" has been live since September 1, 2015. The Genesis version bootstrapped the Factom network with 1 Federated Server providing the anchors into Bitcoin, and anyone could run a node. The 'Authority Nodes' of the M3 version are currently being selected and announced on Factom's official Twitter account. Indorse Indorse is a unique blockchain-powered, skill-based, decentralised network for professionals. On 8 June 2017 Coinsilium announced an investment into the Singapore-based company developing Indorse, Indorse Pte. Ltd, of SG$100,000 (circa GBP56,100) through a convertible loan. Indorse successfully completed its token sale with proceeds reaching 27,422.98 ETH which was equivalent to US$9,049,585.60 at the time of the sale. Coinsilium was granted an option to subscribe up to SG$350,000 worth of Indorse shares to reach 10% of the capital of Indorse Pte. Ltd which has been exercised in 2018. The Indorse platform is now live with 27,371 users. Blox (formerly Coindash) Blox enables cryptocurrency investors to manage and analyse their crypto assets portfolio and, in addition, share insights about the cryptocurrency market, share achievements and get signals from the best crypto investors in the world. At the end of December 2016, Blox (then called Coindash) won the Ether Camp hackathon. Coinsilium announced an investment into Coindash via convertible loan on 11 May 2017 ahead of the CoinDash Token ('CDT') sale which occurred on July 2017. Despite a security breach at the time of its token sale a sufficient amount of tokens was sold to finance the development of the Blox platform and its future operations. Most of the misappropriated funds have been returned to Blox since then. Blox total token market cap at the time of this report is worth US$27.3m. Blox web and mobile crypto portfolio management applications are currently operational and help its users manage assets of $US2bn worth of cryptocurrencies. Neuroware Neuroware performs custom implementation of protocols for banks, financial institutions, and other organisations to adopt distributed ledger technologies. Neuroware's clients are mostly Malaysia-based financial service companies. Neuroware has been working for nearly two years with Ata Plus, one of six licensed ECF (Equity Crowdfunding) operators and the first regulated financial service provider in Malaysia to introduce blockchains at a production level. By leveraging Neuroware's solution 'Cortex', Ata Plus are able to maintain a backup of important data within a tamper proof environment that can never be lost - whilst also allowing them to more easily and securely share specific information with those that they approve. Neuroware have been working with the Securities Commission of Malaysia ('SC'), the government institution that regulates equity crowdfunding, on a pilot project using blockchains to facilitate unlisted market activity. SC are utilizing Neuroware's Cortex infrastructure in order to address the various requirements that they have. Helperbit Helperbit is an Italian startup that uses the blockchain technology to allow people to donate digital and local currencies to charities and to people in need all over the world, trace their donation and how it is used, offering full transparency of economic flows. Helperbit announced the public launch of the platform for transparent donations at the event "Financing the social sector with Blockchain" held at the Italian Chamber of Deputies at Palazzo Montecitorio on 29 November 2017. The service offers the possibility to donate to non-profit organizations

RSK RSK has developed a Smart Contract platform which runs as a 'sidechain' to the Bitcoin network, interoperable via a two-way peg, and adds value and scalability to the core Bitcoin network by enabling Smart Contracts and the capacity to process a high number of transactions. RSK mainnet platform is live and RSK have announced its platform is used, among others, by the Inter-American Development Bank and an Argentinian Bitcoin NGO to promote financial inclusion in Buenos Aires. Another company building on top of the RSK platform is BitGive Foundation, a long-standing bitcoin-focused charity organization that's been used to funnel bitcoin donations to Nepalese citizens affected by a devastating earthquake in 2015, among other initiatives. The RSK team has been on the road presenting the platform to thousands of developers, users and potential partners around the world in the past few months; latest road show throughout Asia was in association with StartupToken, another Coinsilium portfolio company. Terrastream Terrastream has been formed in Gibraltar as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coinsilium with the objective of building an Enterprise standard blockchain-powered platform offering token-based alternative funding solutions with potential applications in several industry sectors, including, but not limited to, the precious metals and natural resources extractive industries. Coinsilium believes that the mining and exploration sector in particular offers a broad range of compelling commercial opportunities for Terrastream, particularly in relation to the provision of project level finance solutions for precious metals resource developers. With Gibraltar's Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT") Regulatory framework successfully launched as of 1 January 2018, the Group now awaits the publication of a more specific set of regulations relating to TGE's which is expected to be published by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") during Q2, 2018. Financial Review Revenue for the twelve months ended 31 December increased by 181% to GBP586,263 compared to GBP208,627 for 2016. The increase is attributable to the fees generated from its newly founded Token Advisory Services. Total comprehensive income, including fair value gains and losses on available for sale financial assets and digital assets, reported a gain for the period of GBP679,633 compared to a loss of GBP896,552 in the previous year. This increase is attributable to TGE advisory services and a net gain on disposal of available for sale financial assets of GBP490,719. Profit for the period from continuing operations was GBP121,345 (2016: loss of GBP738,065). During the period, Coinsilium successfully raised GBP1.57m in four tranches. The funds raised were primarily used to invest in, support and accelerate blockchain technology companies, including some within Coinsilium's existing portfolio of investments and to fast-track the expansion of the Group's advisory service capability which is experiencing increasing levels of demand. As at 31 December 2017, cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP1,396,070 (2016: GBP99,641). Outlook The momentum seen in 2017 has accelerated at the start of 2018 as demand for Coinsilium's advisory services continues unabated and the Group's portfolio of investee companies continues to strengthen. Coinsilium advised 10 clients on TGE's for a total value raised of USD500m in 2017. The appetite for Token Generating Events is gathering pace, particularly in the Far East and Asia where the Group has already generated a healthy pipeline of businesses leads. The successful diversification of its business, to a venture builder and adviser, will in time, provide Coinsilium with additional revenue streams. The board believes that the introduction of the regulatory framework in Gibraltar will have a positive affect on the demand for alternative funding options and believes that 2018 will prove a significant year for Terrastream Ltd. Coinsilium sees Gibraltar, and the forthcoming regulatory framework as playing a central role in the global recognition and acceptance of TGE's in the future. Therefore, the Group is evaluating the possibility of having a full time presence in the country. In addition, Management believes its strong portfolio of investee companies, which includes leading industry companies such as Indorse, RSK, and Factom, have great opportunities to become significant players in the future. Coinsilium is one of the pioneers in this fast-growing market and well positioned to leverage its expertise, contacts and know-how to deliver long term growth. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 2017 2016 GBP GBP Continuing Operations Revenue 586,263 208,627 Cost of sales (714) (38,769) Gross Profit 585,549 169,858 Administration expenses (676,772) (430,835) Impairments (303,576) (160,365) Gain/(loss) on disposal 490,719 (316,800) of available for sale financial assets Operating Profit/(Loss) 95,920 (738,142) Finance income 25,700 77 Finance costs (275) - Profit/(Loss) before 121,345 (738,065) Taxation Income tax - - Profit/(Loss) for the 121,345 (738,065) year Other Comprehensive Income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Change in fair value on 44,898 118,195 available-for-sale financial assets Change in fair value of 513,390 - other current assets Fair value of (276,682) available-for-sale financial assets recycled through profit or loss - Total Comprehensive (896,552) Income for the year attributable to owners of the Parent 679,633 Earnings per share (0.01) (pence) from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Parent - Basic & Diluted 0.001 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 Group Company 31 31 31 31 December December December December 2017 2016 2017 2016 GBP GBP GBP GBP Non-Current Assets Intangible assets 6,020 - 1,860 - Property, plant and 907 1,083 - - equipment Available-for-sale 1,069,176 360,905 - financial assets 1,078,312 Investment in - - 2,499,985 3,011,984 subsidiaries Other financial 117,579 334,456 - - assets 1,202,818 1,404,715 2,862,750 3,011,984 Current Assets Trade and other 439,018 6,274 433,239 1,979 receivables Cash and cash 1,396,070 99,641 679,400 - equivalents Other current assets 652,495 - 139,105 - 2,487,583 105,915 1,251,744 1,979 Total Assets 3,690,401 1,510,630 4,114,494 3,013,963 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Share capital - - - - Share premium 5,945,224 4,377,396 5,945,224 4,377,396 Treasury shares (78,750) - (78,750) - Share option reserve 81,275 81,275 81,275 81,275 Other reserves 687,706 129,418 - - Retained losses (3,032,46 (3,153,811 (1,872,644 (2,164,378

