

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices dropped unexpectedly in May, figures from Nationwide Building Society revealed Thursday.



House prices decreased 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to an increase of 0.1 percent in April. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.2 percent in May.



On a yearly basis, house price growth eased to 2.4 percent in May from 2.6 percent a month ago. Prices were expected to gain 3 percent.



Looking further ahead, much will depend on how broader economic conditions evolve, especially in the labor market, but also with respect to interest rates, Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said.



Overall, house prices are forecast to rise by around 1 percent over the course of 2018, Gardner said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX