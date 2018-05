LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) said that Mark Zinkula, Chief Executive Officer LGIM, has advised them of his intention to retire from Legal & General on 31 August 2019.



Zinkula was appointed to the position of Chief Executive LGIM in March 2011 and was appointed to the Group Board of Legal & General in September 2012. We will commence a process to appoint Mark's successor in due course.



