May 31, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Nasdaq Helsinki is launching a new sustainable bond market segment on the Main Market. The first green bond issuer is Municipality Finance Plc (MuniFin). MuniFin is listing its two outstanding green bonds on the Nasdaq Helsinki Sustainable Bond Market. Its first green bond was issued in September 2016. The transaction was USD 500 million and the bond has a maturity of 5 years. The second green bond, sized at EUR 500 million, was issued in September 2017 and has a maturity of 10 years. "As the second-largest credit institution in Finland, we at MuniFin are pleased to be able to list our green bonds at a local Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Helsinki", said Esa Kallio, President and CEO of MuniFin. "We trust our example will encourage other Finnish institutions and companies to issue sustainable bonds in the future and list them right here in Helsinki." "We congratulate MuniFin, and look forward to a long-lasting cooperation, welcoming new generations of green, social and sustainable bonds issued, and listed, on Nasdaq Helsinki," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Nordic countries are leading the way in sustainable finance and green bonds. It is an honor to welcome a Finnish pioneer in sustainable finance as our first green bond issuer in Helsinki." "As the world's first and one of the largest sustainable bond markets in Europe, the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market is a natural choice for all Nordic issuers," said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, VP and Head of Nordic Fixed Income Listings at Nasdaq. "It also offers a strong alternative for any European company looking to list their sustainable bonds at a globally recognized exchange." About MuniFin Municipality Finance Plc, or MuniFin, is the second largest credit institution in Finland and the only one specialized in the financing and financial risk management of the Finnish public sector. Its lending is offered exclusively to Finnish municipalities, their majority-owned companies, and non-profit housing companies. It is 100-percent owned by the Finnish public sector; the municipalities, the government of Finland and Keva, a public sector pension fund. MuniFin's green finance is offered to selected projects that promote transition to low-carbon and climate resilient growth. These projects seek to mitigate or adapt to climate change. All green projects are financed and located in Finland. For more information, please visit MuniFin's green bond website. About Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market Bonds listed on Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market can be broken down into three categories: Green, Social and Sustainable. Nasdaq recently opened a Sustainable Bond Market on First North Stockholm (a Multilateral Trading Facility operated by Nasdaq Nordic) to support listings also for growth companies issuing sustainable bonds. To be eligible to list on Nasdaq's sustainable bond segments on the main market and Nasdaq First North, an issuer must comply with our green, social or sustainable bond criteria. For more information on sustainable bonds and eligibility criteria, please visit our website. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. 