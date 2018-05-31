

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) Thursday said they have finalised the terms of a long-term agreement to supply wheels and brakes, worth more than $50 million to Wizz Air. As per the lifetime material maintenance agreement, the supply will start from 2021.



Meggitt will provide its latest NuCarb carbon brake with a new wheel specifically designed to improve the performance characteristics of the A321neo aircraft. Wizz Air is currently committed to 110 A321neo aircraft with options for a further 90.



Tony Wood, Chief Executive, said: 'This agreement builds on our existing partnership with Airbus to bring state of the art technology to the A321neo aircraft programme.'



