

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L) reported profit before tax of 320 million pounds for the year ended 31st March 2018 compared to 462 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 155.0 pence compared to 200.8 pence. Underlying pretax profit was 486 million pounds compared to 482 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 208.4 pence compared to 209.1 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved to 14.12 billion pounds from 12.03 billion pounds, prior year. The Group said its reported revenue was up 17% primarily driven by higher precious metal prices. Sales grew 7% at constant rates.



The board has recommended an increase of 7% in the final dividend to 58.25 pence per share. Together with the interim dividend of 21.75 pence per share this gives a total ordinary dividend for the year ended 31st March 2018 of 80.0 pence per share.



