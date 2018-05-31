

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economy expanded at a steady pace in the first quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Thursday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, the same pace of increase as seen in the fourth quarter.



Year-on-year, GDP growth accelerated to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent a quarter ago.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household consumption climbed 0.4 percent, while government spending dropped 0.3 percent.



Equipment and software investment rebounded 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, construction investment dropped 0.4 percent.



Exports of goods excluding valuables grew 2 percent and exports of services moved up 0.9 percent. Imports of goods excluding valuables increased 2.9 percent and that of services rose 0.8 percent.



