Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of world-leading experts in oncology, immunology, and drug discovery and development. The SAB will work closely with Bicycle's senior management team to advance the company's pipeline of Bicycles for the treatment of cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases.

"The scientific guidance of this group of experts will be invaluable as we develop this novel class of therapies for diseases where existing treatment options are limited," said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Bicycle's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to drawing on their extensive expertise as we advance our pipeline of Bicycle Toxin Conjugates Bicycle targeted innate immune activators, and Bicycle T-cell stimulators."

The members of Bicycle Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board include:

Professor Vincenzo Cerundolo, FMedSci, FRS Director of the United Kingdom Medical Research Council (MRC UK) Human Immunology Unit and Professor of Immunology at the Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, University of Oxford

Dr. JC Gutiérrez-Ramos, Ph.D. Former President and CEO of Synlogic, former group senior vice president and global head of biotherapeutics research at Pfizer

Sir Keith Peters, GBE, Sc.D., FRCP, FRS, FMedSci Emeritus Regius Professor of Physic, University of Cambridge, U.K.

Sergio Quezada, Ph.D. Professorial Research Fellow and Group Leader of the Immune Regulation and Tumour Immunotherapy Laboratory at the University College London Cancer Institute

Ed Scolnick, M.D. Core Institute Member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the Broad Institute's Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research

Geoffrey Shapiro, M.D., Ph.D. Director of the Early Drug Development Center, Clinical Director of the Center for DNA Damage and Repair, and Institute Physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Co-Leader, Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC) Program in Developmental Therapeutics; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Professor Nicholas Turner, BM BCh, Ph.D. Team Leader, Breast Cancer Now Toby Robins Breast Cancer Research Centre, The Institute of Cancer Research, London

Professor Sir Gregory Winter, Ph.D., FRS Master of Trinity College, Cambridge; Co-founder, Bicycle Therapeutics; formerly of Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K.

Additional background on the SAB members can be found on the Bicycle website.

"Bicycle is developing an exciting new class of small molecule medicines for cancer and other serious diseases that promise to be more selective, more potent and less toxic than any other existing modality," said Sir Gregory Winter, Bicycle's co-founder, Director and a member of its Scientific Advisory Board. "I am delighted to continue to help guide the company, together with this tremendously accomplished group of scientific leaders, as it continues to advance its robust pipeline of Bicycle product candidates."

ABOUT BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically synthesised medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing treatment modalities. Bicycle's internal focus is in oncology, where the company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates), targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of high unmet medical need. Bicycles' small size and exquisite targeting deliver rapid tumour penetration and retention while clearance rates and routes of elimination can be tuned to minimise exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The company's lead program, BT1718, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The company's unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Gregory Winter and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

