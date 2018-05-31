Auchan, Spotify, Kodak Alaris, Ernst Young, SWIFT and Other Industry Leaders to Present at the 3rd Annual Northern European Client and Partner Conference

Kyriba, the #1 provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions, today announced the final agenda and sponsors for Kyriba Live! UK 2018, the company's annual client and partner conference scheduled for June 7 at the Science Museum on Exhibition Road in South Kensington, London. The event, one of a series of international client conferences for Kyriba, welcomes treasury and finance professionals from across Northern Europe for a full day of best practices, thought leadership and customer success stories.

Optimizing performance at Kyriba Live! UK 2018

The conference will feature interactive panel discussions and client experiences focused on using Kyriba to accelerate growth opportunities, reduce risk, and streamline processes. Speakers include Harmen Schuur, Treasury Project Manager, GrandVision; Kristina Möller, Head of Treasury, Spotify; Gerard Grady, Treasury Consultant, IHS Towers; Valérie Cotton, Group Treasurer, Boiron; Sanchita Niyogi, Senior Treasury Analyst, Kodak Alaris; Marc Delbaere, Head of Corporates and Supply Chain, SWIFT; and Elisabete Magalhaes, Working Capital Manager, Auchan. Additional presentations will be led by visionary industry leaders from a range of modern treasury and finance organizations.

"Clients will walk away from Kyriba Live! UK 2018 inspired with new perspectives and ideas to help them outperform their peers and drive bottom-line value at their organizations," said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO at Kyriba. "Our focus is to deliver an unforgettable learning experience for our clients and strategic partners."

Partner Summit

Kyriba will host its UK partner summit on June 6 at the five-star Bulgari Hotel in central London to brief strategic partners on new product enhancements, partner program updates, industry developments and more. Karthik Manimozhi, EVP of Worldwide Indirect Sales, and other Kyriba leaders will be in attendance to talk about the company's growth as a partner-centric organization.

Kyriba Live! UK Links

General Registration: http://www.kyriba.com/kyriba-live-uk/registration

Partner Summit Registration: http://info.kyriba.com/kyribaliveuk-partnersummit

Agenda: http://www.kyriba.com/kyriba-live-uk/agenda

Sponsors: http://www.kyriba.com/kyriba-live-uk/partners/sponsors

Location and Accommodations: http://www.kyriba.com/kyriba-live-uk/about/hotel

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba empowers forward-thinking teams to optimize key capabilities for cash and risk management, payments and working capital strategies. Kyriba delivers a highly secure, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, superior connectivity and a comprehensive product suite for tackling many of today's most complex financial challenges. Thousands of companies worldwide rely on Kyriba to streamline key processes, protect against loss from fraud and cybercrime, and accelerate growth opportunities through improved decision support. IDC, a leading technology firm, has recognized Kyriba as the category leader for worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled treasury and risk management applications. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

To learn more about Kyriba PartnerSURGE or to join our partner program, email treasury@kyriba.com.

Engage with Kyriba

Like Kyriba on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kyribacorp

Follow Kyriba on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/kyriba-corporation

Follow Kyriba on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kyribacorp

Read Kyriba's blog at www.kyriba.com/blog

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005471/en/

Contacts:

Kyriba Corp.

Daniel Shaffer, +1 (858)263-2218

dshaffer@kyriba.com