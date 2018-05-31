EY launches integrated digital solution built on SAP Cloud Platform to help businesses manage risk and compliance challenges

- EY Risk Navigator, built on SAP Cloud Platform, integrates powerful risk and analytics technology in one platform

- Sophisticated visualization and predictive analytics can enhance boardroom decision-making

- Built on two key EY assets: EY Business Integrity Platform (BIP) and EY RouteONE

LONDON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the launch of EY Risk Navigator, an integrated solution built on the SAP Cloud Platform - SAP's open platform-as-a-service -- that helps EY clients take advantage of predictive analytics to monitor and manage risk and compliance in the digital age.

The global offering combines EY extensive industry-specific experience relating to risk, controls and analytics under a single umbrella for advanced monitoring and rapid deployment.

The new solution is built upon two leading EY risk and compliance assets: the EY Business Integrity Platform (BIP) and EY RouteONE. These assets already help organizations quickly and efficiently obtain continuous risk-monitoring capabilities. Now fully integrated with the EY Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Digital Boardroom - which is a key component of EY RouteONE - and the application for SAP Digital Boardroom, EY clients can benefit from sophisticated visualization and predictive analytics, which will help boardrooms make better decisions.

Tim Fuller, EY Global SAP Go-to-Market Leader, Advisory, says:

"As the complexity of business systems continues to increase in today's landscape, so does the demand for more comprehensive and actionable risk and compliance information. But managing risk in silos across different functions, processes and infrastructure is no longer adequate. That is why we have developed the EY Risk Navigator, which integrates powerful predictive analytics, risk monitoring and forecasting tools combined on a single platform. By integrating these tools in the cloud, we have increased the value of the information generated and made it easier to obtain, thereby helping clients to use data to make faster and better-informed business decisions."

EY Risk Navigator benefits include:

Globally integrated architecture, with real-time reporting solutions in a fully secured environment.

Proven governance, risk management and compliance content that is based on industry-leading EY knowledge and experience across the world, gained from hundreds of client engagements.

Increased speed-to-value, with rapid deployment made possible by a standardized service model.

A breadth of functionality across EY that reduces the need to source data from multiple platforms from vendors.

EY Risk Navigator will be available for demo at the SAPPHIRE NOW conference in Orlando on 5-7 June 2018. For details, please see ey.com/sapphire.

To learn more about the EY and SAP alliance, visit the EY microsite.

