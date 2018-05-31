Through the auction, the Central American country will select a total of 28 MW of renewable energy projects. PV projects up to 2 MW and biogas projects up to 1 MW are entitled to participate in the competition.El Salvador's energy regulator Consejo Nacional de Energía (CNE) has launched a new auction to select MW-sized renewable energy projects. According to the authority, around 28 MW of power generation capacity will be allocated through the auction, with solar projects up to 2 MW and biogas projects not exceeding 1 MW in size entitled to participate. Both ground-mounted and rooftop solar projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...