

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 31 March 2018 was 296.0 million pounds or 24.2 pence per share, compared to profit of 112.3 million pounds or 9.2 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share decreased 0.8% to 12.3 pence from 12.4 pence in the prior year.



Statutory loss before tax was 326.9 million pounds, compared to profit of 152.6 million pounds last year, reflecting 277.3 million pounds Greyhound goodwill and other asset impairments, 106.3 million pounds TPE onerous contract provision and other adjusting items.



Revenue for the year rose to 6.40 billion pounds from 5.65 billion pounds last year.



Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Operating Officer Matthew Gregory said, 'Looking forward, we expect Group adjusted earnings to be broadly stable, with opportunities to improve the margins, returns and cash generated from our Road divisions, which together represent more than four fifths of the Group's adjusted profit, in a period when we expect the contribution of our Rail portfolio to be positive but smaller while we put in place the passenger capacity and conditions for further profitable growth in the division in future.'



FirstGroup said that Tim O'Toole is stepping down from the Board and his position as Chief Executive today with immediate effect. The Board has asked Wolfhart Hauser to become Executive Chairman to which he has agreed until such time as a successor is appointed. Matthew Gregory will be appointed Interim Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect, and will also continue his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer. The process to select a new Chief Executive is underway.



