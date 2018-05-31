Itiviti Appoints Executive Management Team Following Merger With ULLINK

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, today announced the appointment of a new executive management team, following the recent merger of Itiviti and ULLINK. With annual sales exceeding $200 million, 1,000 employees and local presence in major financial markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Itiviti has evolved into a full-service technology and infrastructure provider for global and regional financial institutions.

Torben Munch was previously announced as Chief Executive Officer of the combined entity, which will operate under the Itiviti name and corporate brand. He is now joined by six ULLINK and Itiviti executives on the new Itiviti management team:

Torben Munch, Chief Executive Officer

Troels Philip Jensen, Chief Operating Officer

Karoline Raets, Chief Human Resources Officer

Klaus Andersen, Chief R&D Officer

Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer

Tony Falck, Chief Financial Officer

Edouard Ryst, Chief Information Officer

A union of equals, Itiviti and ULLINK have many qualities in common, including a deep-rooted commitment to continuous innovation to deliver the most advanced trading infrastructure, products and solutions. This has resulted in a comprehensive portfolio of modular products that are easily adapted and tailored to individual client needs, delivered on premise or as fully managed solutions from a global network of data centers covering all major financial centers.

Itiviti now offers the industry's broadest range of solutions and services spanning asset classes and trading applications (high-touch, low-touch, market making, connectivity) based on modern, flexible technology architected for performance and updated to meet latest compliance requirements.

"With the new Itiviti executive management team in place, we have reached a significant milestone in the integration of our organization, which is progressing rapidly," says Torben Munch, CEO, Itiviti. "Itiviti's business focus will be on growth and expansion, guided by clients' demands for a technology partner to support their current and future needs. We enable our clients to seize opportunities in capital markets as and when they occur."

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving more than 1,900 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centers the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

