Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been extended until 15th June 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref: 2018/03/006 dated 31st May 2018.



Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025

Short Code: 6PM25

ISIN: MT0000351206



Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.