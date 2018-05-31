Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union Launch "Olive Oil World Tour", a New Global Promotion Strategy

MADRID, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A triple European program to promote Olive Oils in the European Union, Asia and the United States. Three-year programs to generate 3,800 million global impacts. "Let's Make a Tastier World" is the motto aimed at travelers, who will be invited to enjoy a product of which Europe is the undisputed leader: Olive Oils

Olive Oils from Spain makes history with the simultaneous launch of three ambitious promotion programs co-financed by the European Union, under the same strategy in three continents (Europe, Asia and America) and nine countries (Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, The Netherlands, China, Japan, Taiwan and the United States) - an initiative called "Olive Oil World Tour" of enormous size. It is estimated that it will reach, in its three years, 3,800 million impacts.

Last year, almost 70% of the olive oils consumed in the world came from European olive groves. Meanwhile, Europe consumed just over 52% of the world's oil. These figures tell us about a food product that we export to the whole world. A product that has an immense market before it. We must bear in mind that the consumption is a scarce 400 grams per habitant of the planet per year. In fact, olive oils account for just over 1.50% of the total consumption of vegetable fats in the world. And above all, it has some virtues that make it a unique food product, a fundamental pillar of the Mediterranean Diet, declared by UNESCO as Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The European Union and the Interprofessional of the Spanish Olive Oil, through its brand Olive Oil from Spain, join their efforts in this ambitious project to bring consumers around the world this food product that is an emblem of European excellence. A three year trip that has started today in the European market, with the launch of the first actions directed mainly to consumers in Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands.

By land, sea and air

Olive Oil World Tour will develop a complete agenda of performances to convert travelers and foodies from all over the planet into fans of Olive Oils. With this purpose, communication has been scheduled in the reference airlines, in-flight magazines, geofencing, agreements with influencers and a multi-channel online strategy, with a website and its own social media profiles. Travelers will have at their disposal "A Tastier World" in the Olive Oil Lounge located at main airports, train stations and sea ports of the world. The best tool to join the information with a complete experience of all the senses, is thanks to a spectacular display with many references to extra virgin olive oils (the oleoteca) and with tastings of this unique food product.

