MAG Interactive: 'Word Domination' Out Now on Mobile Stores Worldwide

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive, the developer behind the most played word game in the world, Ruzzle, today announced that its latest game, Word Domination, is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Word Domination combines Ruzzle-inspired fast-paced word forming fun, real-time gameplay and a large variety of booster cards, creating a fresh mobile gaming experience tailored to the modern player.

Since 2012 Ruzzle has taken mobile stores by storm, generating a huge fan base all over the world with more than 70 million players downloading the game. Soon after it exploded in popularity, celebrities and politicians were playing it, music videos released and even three happy marriages created from couples who met communicating through the in-game chat system. The newly released Word Domination plays on the strengths of Ruzzle's features and develops them into an exciting new take on the word game genre.

"It's been six years since we released our flagship title, Ruzzle, to critical acclaim. Today we launch Word Domination, another great word game that features the fast-paced real-time word-forming gameplay that made Ruzzle so successful, with a different spin," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive. "Plus, Word Domination takes real-time experience to the next level, since you actually see the opponent's move as he or she places the tiles on the board, giving you an edge while you prepare to strike back. We are certain this new addition to our portfolio will soon find its way into the hearts of word game fans worldwide."

Word Domination is a modern game with a tactical twist where players challenge each other in a fresh and exciting real-time battle of words. Opponents face off forming words on a shared board to score points in five-round matches. In addition to points granted for each word and bonus tiles that increase the score of any letter or word played on them, players can also collect and play over 40 unique booster cards to supercharge their turn. This tactical element coupled with real time gameplay is what sets Word Domination apart from other games in the genre and has proven highly popular with players in test markets.

Word Domination Trailer

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive is a leading Swedish developer and publisher of casual mobile games for a global audience. The company reaches over 10 million monthly active players with a portfolio consisting of ten successful games that have generated over 200 million downloads in total. The most successful titles like Ruzzle, Quiz Duel and WordBrain have all reached #1 spots on the App Store and Google Play. With offices located in Stockholm and Brighton, MAG Interactive's games are distributed through virtual app stores allowing for global reach. MAG Interactive is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker MAGI. Avanza Bank AB is acting as MAG Interactive's Certified Adviser. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com.

Daniel Hasselberg, CEO

+46(0)8-644-35-40

daniel@maginteractive.com



Magnus Wiklander, CFO

+46(0)8-644-35-40

magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/word-domination--out-now-on-mobile-stores-worldwide,c2534508

The following files are available for download: