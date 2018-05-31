NelsonHall is one of three independent analysts to recognize Cornerstone's market leadership in Human Capital Management Technology

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation for the mid- to large-market client segment.

NelsonHall is the industry's leading business process outsourcing analyst firm. The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation Assessment Tool (NEAT) focuses on cloud HCM vendors that deliver services on a single platform with enhanced UI and UX enabled by intelligent capabilities and predictive analytics.

The evaluation analyzes the performance of vendors offering HCM technology, allowing strategic sourcing managers to assess vendor capability and identify the best performing vendors. Vendors are identified in one of four categories: Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, and Major Players.

Cornerstone's HCM solution unifies employee data in one agile system, enabling better decision-making by giving organizations improved visibility and access to the right information. Cornerstone HR is a HRIS-alternative that extends the useful life of existing systems without organizations ripping and replacing legacy solutions, which can be a costly, risky and lengthy process with limited business benefits. Cornerstone's approach delivers tangible results earlier in the process, and as a result, speeds up the time to value.

Comments on the News

Pete Tiliakos, Principal HR Technology Services Analyst, NelsonHall, said "Cornerstone has been recognized as a leader for its cloud HCM capability within the mid to large market client segment. Cornerstone's long history and early adoption of cloud technology for HR is evident in its platform design, which takes a modular approach. Modules are tightly integrated to enable a seamless UX and a comprehensive talent management suite, including an extensive learning management capability. This was supported by strong client satisfaction scores for both platform and service delivery satisfaction, as well as Cornerstone's ability to meet client current needs and support future requirements."

"Being recognized as a leader and being positioned in the upper-right segment of the NelsonHall Next Generation HCM Technology report is an honor and a real reflection of the huge appetite for Cornerstone HR. We're also proud that this is the third time in 12 months that independent analysts have named us as HCM leaders in their reports. We recognize that in the digital age, businesses need solutions that can be implemented fast and demonstrate business benefits from the get-go. Cornerstone HR was built having listened carefully to the needs of our clients. Aging legacy systems mean that many organizations miss modern functionality and seek a solution that provides them with the insights they need whilst being intuitive and offering a fantastic employee experience. Cornerstone offers a global solution that is highly flexible and tailored to the client's needs," said Vincent Belliveau, executive vice president and general manager EMEA, Cornerstone OnDemand. "Almost all organizations are undergoing digital transformation and cannot be held up by lengthy, low-value and high-risk legacy system overhauls."

Download the NelsonHall Next Generation HCM Technology report here.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The company's solutions help organizations to realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the company's solutions are used by more than 3,250 clients worldwide, spanning 36 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the US, UK, and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Cornerstone and Cornerstone OnDemand are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

