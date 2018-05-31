As from June 1, 2018, subscription rights issued by Bayn Europe AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until 15 June, 2018. Instrument: Subscription Rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: BAYN TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011282797 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155856 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from June 1, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Bayn Europe AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: BAYN BTA 1 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011282805 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155857 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.