Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at Infosecurity Europe 2018

LONDON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will showcase its Software Integrity Platform at the Infosecurity Europe 2018 conference in London, UK, June 5-7. As a recognised industry leader in application security testing, Synopsys offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, services, and programs that enable organizations to build secure, high-quality software faster. At the conference, Synopsys will also showcase Black Duck by Synopsys products that automate the processes of securing and managing open source software, including reducing license compliance and operational risk.

Black Duck by Synopsys Conference Session

Tim Mackey, technical evangelist at Black Duck by Synopsys, will share a presentation entitled, "Establishing Technology Trust in a Containerised World." The presentation will address how a trust model requires an understanding of the risk factors impacting the application development, container architecture, and the orchestration solution.

Track: Tech Talks

Session Title: Establishing Technology Trust in a Containerised World

Date: Thursday, June 7

Time: 2 - 2:25 p.m. GMT +1

More information can be found here:

Visit Synopsys at stand N65 and Black Duck by Synopsys at stand G140.

In our stands, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group will showcase its most comprehensive solutions for integrating security and quality into your software development life cycle (SDLC) and supply chain. Synopsys' software security and quality solutions combine best-in-breed products, and a broad portfolio of managed and professional services that work together to improve the accuracy of findings, speed up the delivery of results, and address unique application security challenges. Synopsys will also showcase Black Duck by Synopsys products that automate the processes of securing and managing open source software.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Platform

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps organizations build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations maximize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

