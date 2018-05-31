PDI Ground Support Systems (PDI) Receives President's "E" Award for Exports

Only 43 companies awarded this prestigious honor in 2018

CLEVELAND, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, presented PDI with the President's "E" Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2018. The President's "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

"PDI Ground Support Systems has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion," said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the Company announcing its selection. "The "E" Awards Committee was very impressed with PDI's export sales percentage that exceeds 50% of total sales. PDI's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."

PDI is a leading designer and manufacturer of weapons handling systems and ground support equipment used by the United States Air Force, Navy and Army Special Operations Command, in addition to 45 other air forces worldwide. PDI's products include munitions handling units, aircraft engine trailers, weapons adapters and transport modules, munitions assembly conveyors, and running gear axle systems used for transporting and storing weapons and other ground support equipment for flight line applications.

"Export revenues typically represent over half of our annual sales," said Nathan Haber, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "Foreign militaries seeking to enhance their weapons handling operations have routinely looked to PDI for their equipment."

In total, Secretary Ross honored 43 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders. U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration.

About the "E" Awards

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets.

For more information, please visit www.thepdigroup.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Nathan Haber, Vice President - Sales and Business Development

nathanh@thepdigroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698559/PDI_Logo.jpg