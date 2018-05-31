

Albion Development VCT PLC



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38



Albion Development VCT PLC (the 'Company') announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders December 2011), the Company allotted 324,995 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the 'new ordinary shares') in the capital of the Company on 31 May 2018. The new ordinary shares were issued at a price of 76.2 pence per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 2.0 pence per ordinary share.



Of the 324,995 new ordinary shares allotted on 31 May 2018, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 126,129 new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 1 June 2018. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.



A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for 126,851 shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on 8 June 2018. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.



A final application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 72,015 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on 15 June 2018. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.



Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 31 May 2018 consists of 83,543,578 ordinary shares of which 8,175,700 ordinary shares are held in treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 75,367,878 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



For further information, please contact:



Vikash Hansrani Operations Partner



Albion Capital Group LLP



31 May 2018



Tel: 020 7601 1850



