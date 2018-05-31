Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), information relating to issued share capital and voting rights as per article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce and article 223-16 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Total number of issued shares Total number of voting rights 31 May 2018 28,501,430 28,501,430

Pursuant to the announcement dated 27 April 2018 and following the exercise of 137,500 warrants, the Management Board has increased Mediawan share capital with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription right via the issue of 68.750 new ordinary shares with a par value of 0.01 euro. As a result, the new share capital is raised to 285,014.30 euros.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more targeted operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and thus became an independent leader in audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. The Group is active in the production and distribution of television series, TV movies, cartoons and documentaries and in the publication of TV channels and associated digital services. With the acquisition of CC&C in July 2017, the acquisition of EuropaCorp Television's business (excluding US series) in January 2018, the acquisition of a majority stake in Makever on 15 March 2018 and the final agreements in connection with the acquisition of a majority stake in ON Entertainment on 16 May 2018, Mediawan continued its growth strategy in international content in the field of fiction, documentaries and animated content.

For further information, please visit the Mediawan website (www.mediawan.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005531/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAWAN

investors@mediawan.eu

press@mediawan.eu

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Marc Willaume

mediawan@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13

or

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

mediawan@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 55