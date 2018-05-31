EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 31, 2018 SHARES NEXT GAMES CORPORATIONS: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 10 440 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 1, 2018. Identifiers of Next Games Corporations's share: Trading code: NXTGMS ISIN code: FI4000233267 Orderbook id: 135089 Number of shares: 18 269 910 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 31. TOUKOKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET NEXT GAMES OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET Yhteensä 10 440 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 1. kesäkuuta 2018. Next Games Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTGMS ISIN-koodi: FI4000233267 id: 135089 Osakemäärä: 18 269 910 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260